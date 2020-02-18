Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 6,932 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.04. The company had a trading volume of 799,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,191. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $148.15 and a fifty-two week high of $181.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.