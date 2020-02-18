Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.61% of Quanta Services worth $35,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

