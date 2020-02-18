Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $25,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $770.86.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $8.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $754.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $638.92 and a 12-month high of $873.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $797.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $731.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.40, for a total value of $3,458,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,524,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,962 shares of company stock valued at $20,352,961 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

