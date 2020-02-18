Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $48.04 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203,809 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.59% of Newell Brands worth $48,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.89. 183,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,224. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

