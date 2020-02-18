Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $58.13 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 128,618 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $58,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.14. 4,568,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,290,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $204,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,369.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,416. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

