Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 61,155 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,155 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.29% of Fortinet worth $53,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,603.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,931 shares of company stock valued at $10,887,160. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

FTNT stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.90. The company had a trading volume of 45,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,388. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $121.82. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average of $95.42.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

