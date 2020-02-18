Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 202,549 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 202,549 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Bruker worth $32,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 360,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Bruker by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bruker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bruker by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,608. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $54.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

