Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $130.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.08.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.7% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 56,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 151.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.05. The stock had a trading volume of 994,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,581. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average is $113.59. The company has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

