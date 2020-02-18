Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $275.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as high as $259.13 and last traded at $257.33, with a volume of 546821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.41.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.20 and its 200-day moving average is $211.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

