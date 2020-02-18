Lumber Liquidators (LL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $227.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LL. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.