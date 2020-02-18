Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Upgraded by CIBC to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$8.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.47.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$7.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.76 and a 1 year high of C$8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.96.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,800.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.