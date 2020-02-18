Macerich Co (MAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Macerich has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of 491.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Macerich to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Get Macerich alerts:

NYSE:MAC opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. Macerich has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

In other Macerich news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. purchased 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at $448,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Hash purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,417 shares of company stock valued at $696,715. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.