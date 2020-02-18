Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 2,342 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 532,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after buying an additional 72,894 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 571,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 336,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 155,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,499,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,216,164. The company has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

