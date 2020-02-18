Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 924 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Target by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Target by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Target by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 20,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,092,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,087. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.71 and its 200-day moving average is $111.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.