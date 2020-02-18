Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $1.13 Million in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.46. The company had a trading volume of 65,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,191. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day moving average is $154.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $131.63 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

