Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 3,145 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,225,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $2,371,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after buying an additional 487,917 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,719. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.