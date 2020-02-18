Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,173 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $435.55. The stock had a trading volume of 774,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,557. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $292.53 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

