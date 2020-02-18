MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of MMYT opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.36. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 774.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 4.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

