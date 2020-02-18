Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MBUU. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.97. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 792.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 86.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $196,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $614,000.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

