Manna (MANNA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Manna coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Manna has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. Manna has a total market capitalization of $149,064.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,624,470 coins and its circulating supply is 654,889,672 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

