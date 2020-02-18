Markel (NYSE:MKL) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,326.75

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,326.75 and last traded at $1,326.03, with a volume of 140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,323.64.

Several research firms have commented on MKL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,206.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,159.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 39.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $280,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,383 shares in the company, valued at $100,555,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,587,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 286,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,854,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,246,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,568,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

