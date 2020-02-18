Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 231.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 231.27 ($3.04).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 180.90 ($2.38). 5,265,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a one year high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 190.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.66.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.