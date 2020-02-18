Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,991 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,674,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,382,322. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Cowen cut Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

