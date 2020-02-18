Masimo (MASI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MASI opened at $183.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.66. Masimo has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $184.45.

In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,378 shares of company stock worth $11,760,640. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

