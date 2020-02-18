MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $70.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. UBS Group cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MasTec by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in MasTec by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 227,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 114,755 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in MasTec by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 187,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

