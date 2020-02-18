Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.9% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.24. 3,567,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,098. The company has a market cap of $343.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $341.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

