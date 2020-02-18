Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $25,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 291,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 177,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 54,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $650,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,817 shares of company stock worth $3,466,444 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MXIM stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. 15,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,781. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MXIM. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.23.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

