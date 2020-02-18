McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Noble Financial

Noble Financial downgraded shares of McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MNI opened at $0.75 on Friday. McClatchy has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

About McClatchy

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

