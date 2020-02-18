Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Reduces Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 6.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $73,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,605,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $397.81. 31,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,890. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $442.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.30.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,679 shares of company stock worth $38,681,248 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

