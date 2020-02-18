Melon Achieves Market Cap of $7.04 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $5.63 or 0.00056041 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Liqui and Kraken. In the last seven days, Melon has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $51,914.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Melon Token Profile

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, Kraken, Bittrex, Radar Relay and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

