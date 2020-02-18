Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Cut to $11.50

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

MERC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,582. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $331.17 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 16,480,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,659,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mercer International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 598,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mercer International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Mercer International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mercer International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.