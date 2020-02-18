Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $105.05

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $105.05 and traded as high as $122.95. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $122.70, with a volume of 227,995 shares.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.47 ($122.64).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €115.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €105.46.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

