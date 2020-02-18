MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 2,863,074 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 1,170.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,107,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863,074 shares during the period. Vistra Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $71,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 57,672 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,060,000 after buying an additional 1,686,266 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 953,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,476,000 after buying an additional 285,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of VST stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.48. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

