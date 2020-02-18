MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $61.36 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,009 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.8% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $61,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.52. 12,892,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,542,251. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $555.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TH Capital increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

