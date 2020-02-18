MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,454,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 743,700 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $34,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE VIPS traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,672,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.70 target price (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.