MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $99,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,519.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,045.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,445.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,301.39. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,529.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,013,643 shares of company stock worth $389,654,791 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.