MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 1,185,407 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,185,407 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $52,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,818,000 after acquiring an additional 125,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80,243 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,507,000 after acquiring an additional 48,872 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 770,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 668,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,223,000 after buying an additional 291,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. 642,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 41.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

