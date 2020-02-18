MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $27.44 Million Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 259,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $46,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.40. 792,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.11. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 77.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

