Metronome Price Tops $0.68 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00006659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $5.60 and $32.15. In the last week, Metronome has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $811,487.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.97 or 0.03063855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00236637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00044529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00152648 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,735,074 coins and its circulating supply is 10,210,825 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

