Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) is Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Glaxis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 3.8% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCHP stock opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.95. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.