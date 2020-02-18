Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) PT Raised to GBX 670 at Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on Midwich Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

LON:MIDW opened at GBX 586 ($7.71) on Friday. Midwich Group has a twelve month low of GBX 470 ($6.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The company has a market cap of $468.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 541.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 538.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71.

In other Midwich Group news, insider Andrew C. Herbert bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

