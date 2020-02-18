Mike Cuddy Sells 4,000 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total transaction of C$285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,659,660.

TSE TIH traded down C$0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$70.75. The company had a trading volume of 94,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$70.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.19. Toromont Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of C$58.41 and a 1-year high of C$74.68.

TIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.25.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

