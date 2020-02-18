Mitchell Capital Management Co. Invests $257,000 in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,353,000 after purchasing an additional 131,352 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $775,604.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 564,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,604.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $2,633,478.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,312 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,202 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,503 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.16. The stock had a trading volume of 92,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,191. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $113.20.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

