Mitchell Capital Management Co. Invests $609,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $185.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,077. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $154.74 and a 12 month high of $185.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

