Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 79 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Icon were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Icon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Icon by 30.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Icon by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Icon by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $173.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,994. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.57. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.89.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

