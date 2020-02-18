Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell by 83.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dell in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Dell by 30.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Dell by 257.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dell by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $8,007,454.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $6,975,432.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,220.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,506 shares of company stock worth $33,431,564 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.79. 36,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,568. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura dropped their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dell in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

