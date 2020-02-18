Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.2% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 97,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

