Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,203 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,093,000 after buying an additional 219,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,177,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,679,000 after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Financial Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 635,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,571,000 after purchasing an additional 50,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,060,000.00. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,949. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.88%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

