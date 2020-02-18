Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,041 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter.

HPP traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. 13,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 137.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

