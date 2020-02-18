Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,063,000 after purchasing an additional 331,855 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,336,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,303,000 after purchasing an additional 159,524 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 146,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 138,956 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 118,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARW. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

